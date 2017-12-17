× Possible 10-day suspension for deputy who drew gun on motorcyclist

SEATTLE — A King County Sheriff’s deputy who drew his gun on a motorcyclist while stopped at a red light faces a possible 10-day suspension.

The Chief of the King County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division recommended the suspension on Friday for 53-year-old Richard Rowe.

The motorcyclist, Alex Randall, captured the Aug. 16 encounter on his helmet camera as he was stopped between Seattle and Shoreline.

The video shows the plainclothes deputy suddenly standing next to Randall with his gun drawn. The motorcyclist asks why he has his gun out, tells the deputy he's unarmed, and offers to move to the side of the road.

The deputy tells Randall he was driving recklessly.

It's not clear when a final decision will be made about the suspension.