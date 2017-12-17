× Police say Kent mother’s reckless actions led to infant’s death

KENT, Wash. – A 24-year-old woman has been arrested after her infant son was discovered unresponsive and later died.

Kent police say on Dec. 12, first responders were called to a home in the 700 block of Woodford Ave N to a report of an infant not breathing.

CPR was given to the two-and-a-half-month-old infant but was unsuccessful.

Investigations revealed the mother placed the infant on his stomach on top of a sleeping bag in a bedroom and left him unattended for at least 20 minutes while she watched TV in another room.

When she returned the woman told police she found her son face down and not breathing.

Police say their investigation led them to believe the mother was reckless in the care of her infant which ultimately resulted in the infant’s death.

“This truly is a sad unfortunate case that could have been prevented,” said Commander Jarod Kasner.

Police say the infant was born 6-weeks premature and had spent the first month of his life in a hospital.

Investigators have not yet released the mother’s name.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.