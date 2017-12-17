LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – The whole season won’t be decided today. Not quite, anyway.
The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) at CenturyLink Field in game that could either put the Hawks in the driver’s seat in the NFC West with two games left in the season, or put them on the precipice of missing the postseason entirely for the first time since the 2011 season.
A win would even the teams’ records, giving Seattle the upper hand thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. A loss – well, the Seahawks would still be alive, but a whole lot of things would have to go their way in the final two weeks.
None of the tailbacks play special teams so that limits how many are active. Just apparently going with Lacy as the third TB today stead of Rawls. Last week was the reverse. https://t.co/2MwBB8XuLl
"We know what's at stake." – @N_Vannett81 #LARvsSEA pic.twitter.com/B7WqwOnLQ4
Very important meeting of #Seahawks medical staff with Bobby Wagner after All-Pro LB tested strained hamstring pregame. Questionable to play huge one today vs Rams. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/h8hogbWm7U
Only FIVE NFC teams have missed playoffs since 1992 w/ 10 wins. All after the division realignment in 2002:
2010: Giants, Bucs
2012: Bears
2013: Cardinals
2014: Eagles
Look at the #Bears in 2012. That was due to #Seahawks win in CHI. Reminds me of #Seahawks #Falcons this yr.
Schneider said on ESPN 710 Radio pre-game show that roster moves made this week were made "so we can get through this weekend and then we'll re-shuffle tomorrow after the game and see how we come out of this thing.''
"It's on." – @1j_reed #LARvsSEA pic.twitter.com/TfAljvF5QF
Can the Seahawks hold the Rams’ d-line in check today? On our pregame show, Ian Furness says that’ll be of critical importance. Russell Willson says Aaron Donald is “the greatest defensive player I’ve ever played against.”
Donald hasn’t had a sack against the Seahawks the past four games they’ve played the Rams.
DE Michael Bennett kisses his daughters after #Seahawks recognize him on the field before Rams game as Seattle's nominee for NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/7bdP9IQO5F
Getting ready for the #12thman flag raising. Kick off coming up fast! #GoHawks #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/67x8eDlCnU
#Seahawks take the home field for a mighty large one against the Rams. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/9IKX8579kh
Same anthem situation for Seahawks as last few weeks. DL all sat for anthem with Duane Brown kneeling and Justin Britt standing to his side with arm on shoulder.
Anthem. pic.twitter.com/cAeqLlbRDJ
All six of the football state champion coaches raising the 12th man flag.
Great kick by Greg Zuerlein… forced Tyler Lockett to catch it at the 1-yard line tucked in the corner.
Second #Seahawks play is a Mike Davis run inside for 4 yards. If they can get anything from that today it would be huge
— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 17, 2017
Tanner McEvoy happened again. #Seahawks
The #Vikings have clinched the NFC North with a blowout win over the #Bengals.
That’s a fumble and an INT for Tanner in how many touches this year????
In two pass plays #Seahawks d-line has gotten more pressure on Goff than it seems all of last week at Jacksonville.
Huge anticipation by Earl Thomas to bring down Woods after he picks up eight on third and 10 Forces a field goal attempt.
L.A. gets on the board first with a 36-yard Gret Zurlein field goal:#Rams: 3#Seahawks: 0#LARvsSEA
And another field goal for the L.A. A 31-yarder makes it:#Rams: 6#Seahawks: 0
Glass half full? Could easily be 14-0. 6-0 doesn’t feel as bad. Except offense is in it’s typical first qtr slumber.
Rams special teams as advertised so far. Lockett gets only to the 20 on return.
LT Duane Brown talking with official after that play got him late to line, caused #Seahawks to not get next snap off in a hurry before LA challenged
Wilson sacked again on second down.
Is there such a thing as a "Four and Out" if you run four plays before punting because of a holding penalty? #Seahawks
Fans booing after 4-yard completion to Lockett. What a disaster so far on offense.
So much worry about defensive injuries….and it's the offense and special teams that's let the #Seahawks down so far.
Touchdown, Los Angeles.
Pharoh Cooper runs a punt back 53 yards to the 1, and Todd Gurley runs it in:#Rams: 13#Seahawks: 0
5:57 to play in 1Q
51:03 left for the #Seahawks to mount a comeback?
Brutal so far.
The #Seahawks net yards per offensive possession. 24 (fumble at end). -10. -10. Rams could easily be up 21-0 instead of just 13.
That was a #Seahawks first down. Enjoy it!
Pass to McKissic for 9 on third and 7 and Seattle a badly needed first down to the 48.
J.D. McKissic is mic'ed up today. You'll see that first down on #Seahawks Saturday Night next week on @Q13Fox.
3rd and 8, Wilson's pass too high, wide of Paul Richardson on underneath slant. #Seahawks punting from midfield, down 13-0 to LA
Bennett and Clark in sideline.
On his fifth carry today, Todd Gurley has as many yards rushing (43) as he had entire game Oct. 8 then #Seahawks won at LA 16-10
Hawks blitz on 3-6. Picked up. Garvin dropped in his tracks. First down. Long day continues.
I fully expect Pete Carroll and the #Seahawks to lobby the #NFL's Competition Committee to get rid of the first quarter this offseason.
Rams going for it. I would too
Rams go for it on fourth down, and Michael Wilhoite with a pick (that actually cost the Seahawks field position, but whatever).
Huge third down tackles by Thomas and Wagner making a big difference in this one. Seattle being dominated but Rams have let Seattle hang around.
Is Bevell calling the Rams plays? How do they not hand the ball off there? #ThankYou #LAvsSEA #GiveItToMarshawn
Terrible throw. Baldwin was open there. #Seahawks
I LOVE Russell Wilson, but he's missed a ton of throws this season.
Tyler Lockett, Paul Richardson both where Wilson's 60-yard bomb lands incomplete. Obvious error there on route. #Seahawks will punt down 13-0 2Q to LA
#Seahawks have punted after:
3rd and 12
3rd and 24
3rd and 8
3rd and 15
I mean… seriously.
Why would the Rams ever pass again? #LAvsSEA
Touchdown, L.A.
Todd Gurley with his second 1-yard TD of the game puts Seattle in a deep hole:#Rams: 20#Seahawks: 0
8:13 left in 2Q #LARvsSEA
This comeback is going to be epic, yo. #LAvsSEA
The #Seahawks were in this situation against the #Bucs a few years back and won. But the #Bucs were 0-7. The #Rams are good.
Someone let the Hawks know that the division is on the line today, please.
Def coor Kris Richard on one knee at bench going absolutely off on entire #Seahawks defense. Pointing at them, the ground, the scoreboard and field and screaming.
Boatraced in the first half against a competent team? I'd say the last time this happened as the playoff game in CAR two years ago? Any others?
And disaster:
Russell Wilson tries to spin out of a sack and fumbles. Recovered by the #Rams at the Seattle 39
Make it 5/6 possessions. https://t.co/6ijdUkej9r
Yikes.
Jared Goff hits Robert Woods for a 2-yard touchdown. Seattle has its work cut out:#Rams: 27#Seahawks: 0
If you are in the CenturyLink stands … time to start chugging lots of beverage.
And Russell Wilson just threw a backward pass 23 yards behind the line of scrimmage.
2nd and 33 coming up.
This game is reminiscent of what it felt like to be a Seahawks fan for 75 percent of their existence.
Ultimate tap out. 2nd and 3rd and forever and your 10 million dollar tight end is on sideline.
The game of football has rules. Have to abide by them. #Seahawks
And on 4th and 28, #Seahawks punt.
Cooper another decent return and takes it inside Seattle territory.
Frank Clark with the strip sack but Rams recover at own 43. Seattle calls time with 37 seconds left hoping to force a punt.
Let’s be clear, Rams would be rolling either way, but it would be nice if the refs called a few of these blocks in the back/holds on LA. #LAvsSEA
The Rams score again before halftime, as Todd Gurley runs it in from 57 yards out:#Rams: 34#Seahawks: 0
We will see a Levi’s Stadium-like crowd in second half. For the first time in a long, long time. Including preseason.
After one of the worst halves in recent memory, the teams are heading to the locker rooms:#Rams: 34#Seahawks: 0
Going back to 1994, just one run play of 3rd and 20+ has resulted in a touchdown (Tim Tebow vs. Raiders in 2010). So, that's about how bad that play was for the Seahawks
The Seahawks have given up 61 points in their last four quarter.
Delano Hill called for unnecessary roughness and was ejected from the game.
Nick Vannett has a shoulder injury, return doubtful. #Seahawks
Well, Todd Gurley's having a heck of a day. His 14-yard TD run makes it:#Rams: 40#Seahawks: 0
There is no reason for an obviously injured Wagner to play another snap.
Seahawks have never lost a game by more than 44 points. Dallas beat them 51-7 in Nov. 1980. That's the worst loss in team history. Rams lead 40-0. Giants 32-0 win in Oct. 1981 is worst shutout loss in team history.
Hey! Touchdown, SEAHAWKS!
Russell Wilson hits Luke Willson for a 26-yard strike to make it:#Rams: 40#Seahawks: 7
1:23 to play in 3Q
Flashback to a more innocent time in the first half, when a younger, more naive Dusty found fault with Michael Wilhoite's interception. https://t.co/2R3R2Bm3kR
TV shows Wilson in an intense conversation with Duane Brown and Kam Chancellor after that TD.
We're headed to the fourth quarter, folks:#Rams: 40#Seahawks: 7
Last time the #Seahawks gave up 200 rushing yards to an opponent was TB 11/3/13. Rams with 214 through 3 qtrs.
The Hawks haven’t given up 300 since the LA Raiders did so in 1989.
The last time the Seahawks played a meaningless game was Jan. 1, 2012, also against the Cardinals. https://t.co/EFXdsRRJEC
Germain Ifedi false start.
Drink … wait, you've probably been doing that already.
Nevermind.
One of the dozens of issues. The #Seahawks faces third and 10 plus yards four times in first half. 6 times through three qtrs. Just faced their 7th and that is under review.
Always compete. https://t.co/HvycXRxPTO
Safety.
Russell Wilson is called for intentional grounding, and now the score is:#Rams: 42#Seahawks: 7
Wow. Is there anything that can happen to make this game any worse? #LARvsSEA pic.twitter.com/mm7E60fLlU
Devastating loss to Rams leaves Seahawks’ playoff hopes hanging by a thread. #Q13FOX https://t.co/ipobc2kWYY pic.twitter.com/cznz3ekQYp
