LIVE UPDATES: Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE – The whole season won’t be decided today. Not quite, anyway.

The Seattle Seahawks (8-5) are playing host to the Los Angeles Rams (9-4) at CenturyLink Field in game that could either put the Hawks in the driver’s seat in the NFC West with two games left in the season, or put them on the precipice of missing the postseason entirely for the first time since the 2011 season.

A win would even the teams’ records, giving Seattle the upper hand thanks to the head-to-head tiebreaker. A loss – well, the Seahawks would still be alive, but a whole lot of things would have to go their way in the final two weeks.

