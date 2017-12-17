Bobby Wagner in, K.J. Wright out as Seahawks release inactives list

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ linebacking corps is officially not decimated.

Bobby Wagner was listed as active by the Seahawks on Sunday morning after going through pregame warmups with the team as they prepared to play host to the Los Angeles Rams in a 1:05 p.m. game at CenturyLink Field, with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. on the home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Wagner left the game last Sunday in the third quarter of the Seahawks’ loss to Jacksonville after aggravating a hamstring injury. Coach Pete Carroll said all week that Wagner would be a gameday decision.

Not so fortunate was fellow linebacker K.J. Wright, who was listed as inactive after suffering a concussion last week.

Also on the inactive list were cornerback Mike Tyson; center Joey Hunt; running back Thomas Rawls; defensive tackle Naz Jones; defensive tackle Garrison Smith; and receiver David Moore.