× About 18 NFL players protest during national anthem

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem before Sunday night’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, as he has done routinely this season.

That brought to 18 the number of NFL players The Associated Press observed protesting during the anthem this week. The players who protested Sunday have been doing so for most of the season.

Ten Seattle Seahawks players either knelt or sat for “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Three San Francisco 49ers also knelt ahead of their home game with Tennessee.

Three players protested during early games.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began sitting and later kneeling during the national anthem last season to protest racial injustice.