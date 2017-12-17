7 Seattle police officers fired at man killed in Magnuson Park

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says seven officers fired shots during a fatal confrontation with a man in Magnuson Park early Tuesday.

The Seattle Times reported Friday the officers were identified as Domisi Thrash, Ernest Cleaves, Paul Masters, Adam Elias, Chase McEvilly, Garret Hay and Jared Keller. All are on paid leave while the shooting is investigated.

Related: Video of moments leading up to fatal Seattle police shooting released

Police say the confrontation with 24-year-old Kyle Gray occurred after he and a woman were involved in an armed robbery at Northgate Mall.

Police say Gray led officers on a car chase, firing shots before he exited the car at the park. Body-camera video released by police shows him not responding to commands to raise his hands before he was shot.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The King County Medical Examiner's Office says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The mother the man who was shot dead disputes the police's account of the shooting.