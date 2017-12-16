Mount Vernon officer who had been shot in head describes what he saw while in coma

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — It’s been a year since now-retired Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry was shot in the head while responding to a call.

Since then, he’s made amazing strides in his recovery.

But the 62-year-old has yet to regain his vision.

In an interview Friday, McClaughry shared what he says was a spiritual experience while he was in a coma immediately following the shooting.

“As I was floating around in this nether world, if you will — this spot is here,” McClaughry said, pointing to an area in front of him, “and it’s very dark and getting larger.

“Well, what is this?” he said he thought. “Am I moving towards it or is it coming to me?

“I can’t tell and that’s when it comes to ya — and to put into a verbalized statement — ‘You don’t get to go there — not yet. You have more to do.'”

He also discusses how tough his recovery has been at times, where he would have to go off into a private area to be by himself “and just cry. And you don’t get to have a choice in that.”