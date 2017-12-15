× Yakima teen charged for raping jogger had similar prior charge

YAKIMA, Wash. — Court documents say a teen accused of raping a female jogger in Yakima was charged with attempting to a rape a second woman earlier this year.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reported Thursday that charges against the 16-year-old for attempting to rape a woman in May were dropped because of lack of evidence.

The teen is not being named because he is a minor.

The teen has been charged for raping a 19-year-old jogger in November.

In the latest case against the teen, the jogger says she was attacked, choked and dragged a short distance before being sexually assaulted.

Prosecutors seek to have him tried as an adult.

A decision is expected to be made at a February hearing.