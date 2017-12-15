× Union Gospel Mission offering homeless residents Christmas Wishes

The holidays aren’t always so happy for people who have to spend Christmas alone.

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission is working to show those people that they do matter. The organization is holding a Christmas Wish program for the region’s homeless population.

An outreach team is going around to local encampments to ask people what they want for Christmas.

Some items include tents, sleeping bags, and Seahawks gear.

Those requests are then posted on the Mission’s website with a link to an Amazon Wish List that enables people to send these individual gifts out with the Outreach team.

If you’d like to help make a Christmas Wish come true, you can find the list of items on the Union Gospel Mission’s website.