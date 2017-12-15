× Report: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, two players fined by the NFL

SEATTLE — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has been fined $10,000 by the NFL for walking onto the field during Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to reports.

Carroll and three other coaches were fined for “improperly entering the playing field” during last week’s games, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero said.

The NFL has fined #Saints coach Sean Payton and #Seahawks coach Pete Carroll $10,000 each for improperly entering the playing field during recent games, I'm told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2017

#Jaguars assistant coaches Pat Flaherty and Keenan McCardell were fined $10,000 each for the same infraction. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 15, 2017

Carroll entered the field in an effort to tell Seahawks players to calm down. Carroll knew he was going to get penalized for the move, he said after Sunday’s game.

The Seahawks lost to the Jaguars, 30-24.

Seahawks defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson and offensive tackle Germain Ifedi were also fined for conduct in Sunday’s game, according to reports.

The Hawks play the Los Angeles Rams this weekend at CenturyLink Field. The game starts at 1:05 p.m. and will be broadcast on Q13 FOX.