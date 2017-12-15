Police: Road rage incident leads to shooting in Southcenter Mall parking lot; 1 man wounded

TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage incident led to a confrontation between two drivers in a Southcenter Mall parking lot Friday, with one person shooting the other, police said.

The wounded man was “responsive and alert,” police said, and the suspect drove off before officers arrived.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Tukwila police tweeted that they were on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot at 15700 Southcenter Parkway and that there was one victim — a man — who was “responsive and alert.” He was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

The police later tweeted, “The shooting is believed to have stemmed from a road rage incident which culminated in a confrontation when both vehicles stopped in the parking lot.”

No other details were immediately released.