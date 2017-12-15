Nguyen Vu: Accused of charging thousands on dying man’s ‘Amazon’ account

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police say Nguyen Vu

is being investigated by the department’s Elder Abuse Unit and detectives are asking for your help to locate her.

Police say she met a 61 year old man when they were both in the Overlake psych ward. They were released on the same day and he told her she could stay at his house that night because she had nowhere else to go. The next morning, he missed a follow up psych appointment, so officers went to the home where they found him unresponsive in his bed and rushed him to Harborview. He died nine days later and then the administrator of his estate told police that Vu had spent more than $8,000 on the victim’s ‘Amazon’ account.

“Here’s a guy that lets her stay at his apartment, takes her in. Probably shares food. Who knows. She doesn’t care,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “But, the fact remains that as soon as he’s out of the picture, then she jumps on the computer and starts stealing him blind.”

Prosecutors have charged Vu with felony identify theft. She also has a warrant for DUI and for another for theft.

She’s 28 years old, 5’5″ and weighs 120 pounds.

Detectives say she was last known to be living in Lake Forest Park.

If you can tell detectives where to find her, use the P3 Tips App on your phone, or call Crime Stoppers and get the cash reward of up to $1,000.