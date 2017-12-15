Larry Cooper: Convicted felon accused of violently robbing cell phone store

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

Seattle Police need help finding convicted felon, Larry Cooper.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Cooper violently pushing a T-Mobile store worker who tried to stop him and a woman he was with from stealing a pair of iPhone 10’s.

“They’re trying to leave the store. The clerk on duty stops them and says, ‘Hey! You can’t do this,’ so there’s an altercation that takes place, a scuffle over the phones and these two phones go out the door with the suspects, leaving the clerk behind,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He’s got two outstanding felony warrant right now, one for escape, one for drugs and he has prior felony convictions for firearms. Now, a firearm wasn’t used in this case, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have one with him, so this guy, in my opinion, is someone to be dangerous. We don’t want anybody hurt. Obviously, they don’t care, they’re out there committing crimes and we need them him in custody.”

His cohort has already been arrested, but Cooper is wanted for this robbery and has a couple of other warrants for escape and drugs.

He's 30 years old, 5’6” and weighs 160 pounds.

He has a tattoo above his right eye and two gold upper canine teeth.

Detectives think he could be hiding in Burien.

If you know where he is, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

It's anonymous -- you never have to give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to his arrest.