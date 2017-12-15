Help ID speedy package-stealing Grinch

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

The surveillance video below shows this package perp in the bright yellow shirt sprint to a Seattle homeowner’s porch to steal a pair of boxes and bolt in record time — like he’s trying out for the Package Perp Olympics!

But, when it came to getting a good look at the crook it didn’t matter how fast he moved, because the homeowner has a high-quality camera system that detectives hope will help get this real-life Grinch identified.

“First of all he drives by the victim’s residence and you watch the video, he’ll back up. He gets out and he’s wearing what I would call construction-type clothing, a florescent shirt with stripes and he’s even got work boots, if you look real close,” says Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound. “He opens the front gate, enters the property, runs to the front porch. You’re going to see one package right in plain view, he’s going to go out of view, take a second package, stack it on the other one, runs down, puts it in his car, gone. So, this guy, he doesn’t know what he’s getting, but once again we’re in this theme again, around Christmas, warning to people what to do with packages and so forth. This guy needs to be caught. He’s probably going to do it again.”

Detectives say the suspect stole two dresses and a child's toy.

It's another crime that can be prevented with good package security. "Notify a neighbor,” says Carner. “Make special recommendations to somebody about how to pick it up, or be there when the package arrives, or go to those storage places that you can actually send them to and then pick them up there at your convenience. This shouldn't happen, but it's not the victim's fault. It's this gentleman's fault that took this thing and he needs to be in custody."

Again, detectives say the suspect appears to be dressed for outdoor construction-type work with his bright yellow safety shirt with reflective stripes and work boots.

They think he's in his 30's or 40's and stands about 5’10”.

You can see the silver four-door car he drove has a large dent in the passenger side door and possible damage to the right front headlight.

If the car looks familiar, or if you can tell Seattle Police this guy’s name, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.