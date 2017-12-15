× Detectives investigate disappearance of missing 63-year-old Snohomish man

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — Detectives are investigating the disappearance of 63-year-old Snohomish man who was last seen Monday.

Henry Groeneveld was last seen around 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Union Avenue in Snohomish, Shari Ireton with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ireton said Groeneveld told his family members he was “going to the water” before leaving his home. Police searched areas around the Snohomish and Pilchuck rivers. Rescue helicopters and a marine unit were used in the search. Surveillance footage outside of Groeneveld’s home has also been reviewed. But no sign of Groeneveld has been found.

Groeneveld is 5’7″, 150 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red knit cap, brown pullover shirt and blue US Postal Service pants.

Call 911 if you have any information on Groeneveld’s whereabouts.