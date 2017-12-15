Damien Harris: Wanted sex offender convicted of preying on woman in motel room

WANTED BY DOC IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Department of Corrections says convicted high-risk sex offender, Damien Harris, is wanted for failing to register in Snohomish County.

He was convicted of indecent liberties in a motel room attack that DOC officers say also involved a bad drug deal and robbery.

He has a massive rap sheet and registers as homeless in Snohomish County.

He’s 41 years old, 5’10” and weighs 180 pounds.

He’s inked with a ton of tattoos all over his body, including a person’s name in cursive you can see on his neck.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477)