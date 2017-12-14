Washington state man accused of stealing dairy farm’s cows

YAKIMA, Wash. — A Washington state dairy farm worker is accused of selling his employer’s cows.

Yakima County investigators say the Sunnyside dairy farm’s owner became aware of the thefts on Nov. 18 after a livestock yard told him his employee was trying to pass off the farm’s branded cows as his own.

Livestock yard records showed that since 2014 the man was paid $30,000 for more than 30 of the dairy’s cows.

The Yakima Herald reports that the man was arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree livestock theft. He has since been released.

Detectives said the man was a longtime employee of the dairy and was involved in taking cattle to market.