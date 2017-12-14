‘Violent attack:’ Police say 2 bodies found in Bremerton home

BREMERTON, Wash. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead amid signs of a violent attack inside a Bremerton home.

According to Bremerton police, officers were called just before 7:00 p.m. to N. Marion Ave. to the report of two people found dead inside.

Officers found evidence of a “violent attack,” but could not yet comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths of a man and a woman. Both are believed to be in their mid-20s.

Police have not released many details but said there are obvious signs of a violent attack inside the home.

A search warrant has been requested, and police also have impounded a car.

Police said the public was not at risk.

This is a developing story and will be updated.