Police release photos of suspect’s vehicle in child groping, luring incidents at Renton Walmart

RENTON, Wash. — Police on Thursday released pictures of a vehicle believed connected to the child groping and luring incidents at the Renton Walmart last Sunday.

Police say the suspect accused of groping a 10-year-old girl and trying to lure others was driving a silver 2002-2006 Ford Windstar or possibly Ford Freestyle.

The license plate is too blurry to make out from the surveillance shots.

Police are seeking the man suspecting of groping the girl in the toy aisle of the Renton Walmart and trying to lure other children.

Here is a video of the suspect entering the store.

He is described as a black male in his 30s, about 6-foot, with a slim build, and wearing a maroon baseball hat, black leather jacket, dark skinny jeans with holes in the front and on back pockets and what appears to be loafer-style shoes.

If you know his name or any other information, such as a vehicle or where he lives, please submit it to Crime Stoppers by going to www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. It is anonymous.