× Neighbors stunned to learn violent attack claimed 2 in Bremerton home

BREMERTON, Wash. – A man and a woman were both found dead inside a Kitsap County home.

When police got inside they found evidence of what’s being described as a violent attack.

It happened in a home on North Marion avenue near the Bremerton School District headquarters and the news has rocked the quiet neighborhood.

Police say they received a call to 911 Wednesday evening to report a man and woman both in their 20’s were dead inside the home.

Some neighbors who spoke to Q13 News say they had heard fighting coming from the house days before.

“I have a teenage son that lives here with us, it’s frightening,” said neighbor Jena Staples. “I didn’t hear anything, nothing. They seemed really sweet.”

Other neighbors told Q13 News off camera the man had just returned from a deployment in the Navy.

“I guess it just hasn’t settled in because nothing like this had ever happened to me before,” said neighbor Alexis Gregory.

Gregory says she didn’t hear anything out of the ordinary Wednesday night, but was surprised to find Bremerton Police officers at her neighbor’s home.

“We thought maybe a crime had happened nearby,” she said.

Staples says the couple living at the home only moved in a few days ago.

“I walked her dog for her when she went into the city and that’s pretty much it,” she said.

Investigators tell Q13 News they don’t believe the public is at risk – but some neighbors worry about violence happening so close to home.

“I would be crazy not to be concerned,” said Staples.

“I immediately thought domestic violence, that’s the first thing that went through my head,” added Gregory.

Bremerton Police say they searched the home early Thursday morning and were still working to notify the victim’s family members about what happened.

Anyone who might have information about the deaths are being urged to call police.