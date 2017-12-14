× 5 teens charged with murder in Everett woman’s death

EVERETT, Wash. — Five teens have been charged with murder for the Dec. 7 shootings of a mother and her son during a drug-related robbery in Everett.

The Daily Herald reports four of the defendants, all 16 and 17, were charged as adults Wednesday in Snohomish County Superior Court.

The fifth, a 15-year-old boy, was charged Tuesday in the court’s juvenile division but prosecutors have filed paperwork to move that case to adult court.

The defendants are accused of playing roles in the robbery that ended in the fatal shooting of Julie Knechtel. She was shot in the heart and lungs while coming to the aid of her 17-year-old son.

Court documents say intruders went to her home before 5 a.m. and pushed their way into a shed where her son was sleeping.

The 17-year-old was shot in the back.

Bail for each was set at $500,000.