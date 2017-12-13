Two teens shot outside Federal Way’s Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Two 17-year-old boys were shot in the back parking lot of the Weyerhaeuser Aquatic Center on Wednesday morning, Federal Way police said.

The boys were sent to Harborview Medical Center, and both had serious injuries.

The victims were known to police, who said the shooting wasn’t a random attack.

Police said their preliminary investigation found that the victims were at the aquatic center to meet the suspect or suspects when an altercation broke out.

The venue is home to the high school swimming and diving state meet every year, and has played host to the Olympic trials and other national meets.

If you have any information, call 911 or send an anonymous tip.