T-Mobile to launch TV service next year

BELLEVUE, Wash. — T-Mobile says it’s launching a TV service next year, becoming the latest company to marry wireless and video.

The nation’s No. 3 wireless carrier said Wednesday that it bought cable-TV startup Layer3 TV to help it roll out its upcoming service.

T-Mobile’s press release has few details, but promises to address consumer complaints such as “sky-high bills” and “exploding bundles.”

T-Mobile didn’t disclose how much it paid for Layer3, which is available in five U.S. cities.

🎉 It’s about time @TMobile Un-carrier’s your TV, right?? That’s why we're pumped to announce we’ll be acquiring @Layer3TV! We’re getting ready to take on & disrupt another broken, arrogant industry – CABLE! pic.twitter.com/RUV3gnSN54 — John Legere (@JohnLegere) December 13, 2017

T-Mobile has shaken up the wireless industry by largely getting rid of two-year phone contracts and helping bring back unlimited-data plans.

The company has already taken steps to connect its wireless business to video as the telecom, tech and media industries grow closer together. For instance, many T-Mobile wireless customers are getting Netflix for free.