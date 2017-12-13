Surveillance video shows smash and grab at Bothell marijuana shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- A smash and grab Wednesday, lasting less than 5 minutes, may have cost a recreational marijuana retailer thousands of dollars worth of inventory, according to the Bothell Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Have a Heart location near the intersection of Meridian Avenue South and 228th Street Southwest.

Surveillance footage shows a vehicle ramming the front of the location. Three male suspects, possibly in their early to late 20s, then entered the store. Officials said they were inside the location for about 4 minutes.

Police said a stolen vehicle out of Kent was later recovered. Officials said the vehicle possibly had an out-of-state license plate and was missing a front plate.

The same Have a Heart location was also targeted in October. Police said three male suspects were involved in that incident as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bothell Police Information Tip Line at 425-487-5551.