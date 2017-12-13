Stunning visuals as geese take flight above Skagit Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. -- Thousands of snow geese take refuge this time of year in the Skagit Valley, abandoning their arctic mating grounds.

The Puget Sound region's notoriously mild winters might seem like a paradise for the birds, but the area has transformed, once again, into a bird-lover's paradise.

Roxanne Wilbur, of La Conner, sent Q13 News this video from Fir Island. The island attracts thousands of snow geese from October until April.

One area where waterfowl enthusiasts can view this migration is at the Fir Island Farms Reserve Unit. According to the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife, the 225 acre plot of land was purchased in 1995 to serve as a protected, non-hunting snow goose reserve.