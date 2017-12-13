Seahawks add depth at linebacker, place Aboushi on injured reserve

Two 17-year-old boys shot near Federal Way Aquatic Center
Posted 11:23 AM, December 13, 2017

Tanner McEvoy #19, Russell Wilson #3, Justin Britt #68 and Oday Aboushi #75 of the Seattle Seahawks wait to get on the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

RENTON, Wash. — With concerns about depth at linebacker, the Seattle Seahawks have promoted linebacker Paul Dawson off their practice squad and placed offensive lineman Oday Aboushi on injured reserve.

The Seahawks made the roster moves Wednesday before beginning preparations for Sunday’s NFC West matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle is uncertain of the status of linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion).

Dawson was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015. He played 13 games in his first two seasons before signing on to Seattle’s practice squad in November.

Aboushi started eight games for Seattle at right guard before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 11 against Atlanta. Rookie Ethan Pocic has filled in at the position since Aboushi’s injury.

