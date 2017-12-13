× Marilyn Strickland talks legacy with days left in her term as mayor of Tacoma

TACOMA- A familiar face will be replaced by a new one as the leader of the city of Tacoma.

Marilyn Strickland has sat at the same desk for almost 8 years surrounded by the moments that define her as Tacoma’s mayor.

“What was cool about being mayor at this time was that I got to serve when Barack OBama was president,” Strickland said.

But there is someone else who has made the biggest impact on who she is as a woman and a leader.

“If I have thick skin and I am tough mentally it’s because of my mother,” Strickland said.

Strickland says her mother is Korean American who went through some tough times first in Korea and then the United states.

“She has always emphasized education and why it’s important she’s always said to me that you will have to work twice as hard to get half as much,” Strickland said.

That’s why she’s proud of the educational achievements in the Tacoma school district during her two terms as mayor.

Strickland says when she took office the high school graduation rate was about 55% now it’s at 86%.

When asked about her legacy she said.

“I helped boost our self esteem because we accomplished some really big things,” Strickland said.

One of those big things came about from her travels overseas.

“To attract more private investment we are now having record number of private investments coming to Tacoma,” Strickland said.

It’s about a billion dollars worth and it includes the construction of a hotel next to Tacoma’s Convention Center.

“We don’t get conventions because we don’t have enough hotel spaces in Tacoma,” Strickland said.

Despite Tacoma’s major growth, a stain on the city is its homeless crisis.

“It’s a problem compounded many times by mental health, disability, unemployment,” Strickland said.

Back in May, Strickland declared a state of emergency, slowly moving homeless people living in filth into a giant tent along Puyallup Ave.

It’s a transitional spot that provides the basics until the people there can find permanent housing.

“There is going to be a bottleneck and it’s going to be hard,” Strickland said.

She says there isn’t enough permanent supportive housing in Tacoma.

“You put money to help homeless people you will hear people say there are other ways to spend that money the reality is if you don’t spend money addressing this we are spending it in ER visits and other ways,” Strickland said.

As an elected official she had to get used to the criticism.

“Some people think they can talk to you because you’re an elected official some of the disrespect people throw your way but conversely always pleasantly surprised at how appreciative they are of your service,” Strickland said.

It all comes with the prestigious job that stops on December 31st when she passes the baton to Victoria Woodards.