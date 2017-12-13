2 people found dead in Bremerton home; police say public is not at risk

BREMERTON, Wash. — Bremerton police said two people were found dead in a home in the 100 block of North Marion Avenue, but that the public is not at risk.

Bremerton police Lt. Randy Plumb said the two people at the home are an adult male and female. He said he did not know their ages.

He said it’s too early to determine what happened or if their deaths are suspicious. But he did say that the public is not at risk.

Police were called to the home just before 7 p.m., after two friends found the couple inside the home and they called 911.