Two arrested in protest against Tacoma natural gas plant

TACOMA, Wash. — Authorities say two people were arrested after locking themselves in a construction crane tower as a protest against a liquefied natural gas plant being built in Tacoma.

Multiple news outlets reported the protesters were arrested Monday afternoon after coming down from the crane peacefully at the end of the construction work day.

Steve Way said that he and Carlo Voli climbed the crane to garner publicity for their cause.

Puget Sound Energy is building the liquefied natural gas plant.

Puget Sound Energy said while they respect everyone’s right to express their opinions, safety is their priority and that breaking into a heavy construction site and crawling on heavy equipment is extremely dangerous to trespassers and first responders.

Protesters, including the Puyallup Tribe, are calling for a halt to construction citing environmental concerns.