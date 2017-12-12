Prosecutors charge teen accused in double shooting near Graham-Kapowsin High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, Wash. -- Prosecutors on Tuesday announced charges against a 16-year-old boy who police believe fired the shots that wounded two students last week at Graham-Kapowsin High School.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said the suspect turned himself in late Monday afternoon at Remann Hall in Tacoma.

Just a day later, Pierce County prosecutors charged the teen with two counts of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's being charged as an adult "because of the seriousness of the crime."

“We have zero tolerance for gun violence at or near our schools,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “We’re committed to protecting our youth.”

Earlier, two other suspects in the incident were being released without charges. Investigators say those suspects were with another person who fired the shots that wounded two students outside Graham-Kapowsin High School on Tuesday.

Deputies say a fourth suspect, pictured below, remains at large.

Authorities say the shooting happened at the site of a prearranged fight between one of the suspects and another Graham-Kapowsin student. The two wounded students are recovering.

“It’s unlawful for unsupervised juveniles to possess handguns,” Prosecutor Lindquist said. “This case is another example why. If the defendant didn’t have a gun, this would just be another minor high school skirmish.”

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office says dash camera video shows the getaway car, with the four suspects inside, leaving the scene.

If you know can help police find either suspect, use the P3 Tips App on your smartphone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.