New trial scheduled for former Olympia school bus driver

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A new trial has been scheduled for the former Olympia school bus driver charged with sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy.

The Olympian reports the case against 51-year-old Jimmy Wall ended in a mistrial last month after a jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Wall was charged last year with four counts of child rape and two counts of child molestation. Prosecutors accused Wall of sexually assaulting the Madison Elementary School student in 2007 and 2008. Wall has denied the allegations.

The new trial is scheduled for late February.

Thurston County prosecutors filed a motion last week to join Wall’s case with that of another man charged with sexually assaulting the same student. The man is also a former school bus driver and is serving an unrelated 14-year prison sentence.