Authorities arrest 5 teens in connection to deadly shooting of Everett woman

EVERETT, Wash. — Authorities have arrested five teenagers on first-degree murder charges for a robbery attempt that led to the deadly shooting of a 54-year-old woman outside of Everett.

The Daily Herald reports Julie Knechtel was shot and killed last week after she attempted to defend her 17-year-old son who authorities say was the target of a drug robbery.

Court documents say the teens ambushed the son in a shed and Knechtel was shot during the scuffle. The son was also shot and survived the attack.

Authorities say the son recognized one of the attackers, a 15-year-old boy. Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies arrested the boy, and they were then able to track down the other four suspects who were all juveniles.

Each teen was held on a $500,000 bail.