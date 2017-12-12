× 30-year-old Lake Stevens man killed in 3-car crash in Snohomish County

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Kristofor Nordgren, 30, of Lake Stevens, was killed Tuesday in a three-car collision on State Route 92 and 44th Street Northeast.

The Washington State Patrol said Nordgren’s station wagon was struck by a Ford 350 pickup truck when Nordgren was pulling out on on 44th street and his car was pushed into another sedan.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured and transported to Providence Hospital.

The driver of the third vehicle wasn’t injured.

The State Patrol said the cause of the crash is under investigation. No charges were filed.