Seahawks’ McDowell issues apology after weekend arrest

SEATTLE – The Seahawks’ top draft pick apologized Monday after reportedly being arrested over the weekend outside an Atlanta-area nightclub.

TMZ reported that Malik McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct following an argument with staff members about money.

“I am embarrassed by the situation and my actions on Saturday,” McDowell wrote on Twitter. “I would like to apologize to the Atlanta Police Department, SL Lounge, the entire Seattle Seahawks organization and my teammates. I am a young man who made a mistake and am constantly working towards getting better.”

McDowell isn’t on the Seahawks active roster, having missed the entire season after suffering a severe concussion from an ATV accident over the summer.