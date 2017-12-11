Police seek ID of man accused of groping girl in toy aisle at Renton Walmart

RENTON, Wash. — Renton police are asking for the public’s help to try to identify a man accused of groping a 10-year-old girl in the toy section of Walmart.

Detectives say he approached the girl Sunday afternoon in the Walmart at 743 Rainier Ave South and groped her. She was there with her cousin and they were the only two people in the aisle at the time, police said.

He is described as a black male in his 30s, about 6-foot, with a slim build, and wearing a maroon baseball hat, black leather jacket, dark skinny jeans with holes in the front and on back pockets and what appears to be loafer-style shoes.

If you know his name or any other information, such as a vehicle or where he lives, please submit it to Crime Stoppers by going to www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips App on your phone. There is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest. It is anonymous.