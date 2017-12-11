NFL reportedly won’t suspend any Seahawks for Sunday’s fracas

SEATTLE – Nobody will be suspended for the extra-curricular ugliness during Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars, according to several reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport both said the league is reviewing the events for possible discipline, but no suspensions are expected to be handed down.

The late-game actions of the #Seahawks and #Jaguars players are being reviewed for possible discipline, source says. No suspensions, though. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2017

Frustration from a chippy, physical game boiled over in the final moments as the Jaguars went into “victory formation,” preparing to down the ball and run out the clock.

Seattle defensive tackle Michael Bennett dived at center Brandon Linder’s knees, setting off a near-melee. Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch , and running back Leonard Fournette went after Bennett.

Here's the video of Bennett diving into the centers legs. pic.twitter.com/Hmx0gSew9S — The 617 Report (@617Report) December 11, 2017

More pushing and shoving ensued after Bortles’ next kneel-down, and defensive end Quinton Jefferson was tossed. Jefferson tried to climb into the stands after getting hit with what looked like a plastic bottle. Seattle coach Pete Carroll also got flagged for coming onto the field. Carroll walked into Seattle’s huddle, possibly to calm his players down.

Quinton Jefferson almost went full Ron Artest pic.twitter.com/3pzZRTHv7P — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) December 11, 2017

“Nobody likes to lose, but at the end of the day, this is our profession,” Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson said. “We have to start acting right and be professionals. That’s twice now that teams have gone against us and wanted to act out. We’re just socking them in the mouth and getting them a little upset. We’re going to keep doing it. That doesn’t bother us.”

Added Jaguars tight end Marcedes Lewis: “There’s no room in the game for that. You see we’re kneeling. You can get somebody hurt. We’re out there trying to kneel. There are no timeouts. You guys can’t stop the clock, so why try to hurt somebody?

“We had 60 minutes to handle that. The last 30 seconds, while we’re kneeling, you’re going to spear somebody in the legs? That’s not cool.”