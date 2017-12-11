NFL Network suspends 3 analysts after former employee alleges sexual harassment, assault

LOS ANGELES — NFL Network has suspended pro football analysts Marshall Faulk, Heath Evans and Ike Taylor after allegations of sexual harassment and assault by a former employee, several media outlets reported Monday.

The New York Times reported that the allegations were made in a lawsuit by the former NFL Network employee Jami Cantor, who sued NFL Enterprises in Los Angeles Superior Court in October. The Times said Cantor worked as a wardrobe stylist for the network from 2006 until she was fired in October 2016.

The Times said that Cantor filed an amended complaint on Monday saying that Faulk asked personal questions about her sex life, fondled her and pulled out his genitals while demanding oral sex, that Evans sent nude pictures, and that Taylor sent her a video that showed him pleasuring himself.

The lawsuit and suspensions were first reported by Bloomberg News.