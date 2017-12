SEATTLE – One person was trapped in a car before being extricated after crashing a car into a house in the University District, Seattle police said.

A natural-gas line was also hit in the collision, which happened at a home at 9th Ave. N.E. and N.E. 53rd St. Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene because the gas line was involved.

Police said medics were assessing the driver’s condition.

There were no more details immediately available, but police said an update was forthcoming.