Beware of jury scam in Thurston County, sheriff’s office says

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and courts on Monday warned about a jury scam that is targeting residents in the county.

“Scammers are calling and writing people and saying they missed jury duty,” a county news release said. “Some of the callers are saying a judge has issued an arrest warrant and using a name of a local judge. They are not court staff or from the Sheriff’s Office — they are trying to steal your money or commit identity theft.”

The sheriff’s office said the caller will ask for money or personal information like Social Security numbers, birth dates, or bank account information.

“They may threaten you, say that there is a warrant for your arrest or say that you owe a court fine,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hang up the phone or ignore the email, the county recommends.

“Court staff will never ask potential jurors for money or confidential information over the phone, email, or by mail. Do not give money or information to these people. Hang up or ignore the message. Anyone who responded to these scams should report the incident to the police.”