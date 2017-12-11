× Alabama’s Charles Barkley slams Moore, Bannon

Former professional basketball star Charles Barkley says Alabama voters must send Democrat Doug Jones to the Senate to assure the rest of the nation “we’re not a bunch of damn idiots.”

An Alabama native, Barkley says Republican Roy Moore would continue to embarrass a state that has a history of politicians garnering negative attention.

Barkley is speaking at Jones’ final campaign rally before polls open Tuesday morning.

He took aim at Moore’s top celebrity campaigner, Steve Bannon. President Donald Trump’s former adviser was also in Alabama on Monday.

Barkley called Bannon a “white separatist nationalist” and said he and Moore are courting voters who hold Alabama back.

Barkley is from outside Birmingham. He has commented over the years on Alabama politics, periodically entertaining the idea of running for governor.