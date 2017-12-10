× WDFW reviewing procedures after deer killed for being too comfortable with humans

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Wildlife rehabilitation advocates in Washington state say state officials went too far when they seized and killed three young deer and an elk calf from a wildlife rehabilitation center.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife at a meeting Friday says the law required the animals to be seized and euthanized last month because they were too habituated to humans.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Jim Unsworth says the agency is reviewing its procedures.