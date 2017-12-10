× Washington, Amazon sue company over seller training programs

SEATTLE — Washington’s attorney general and Amazon.com are going after a Massachusetts company for what they say are fraudulent “training” programs for people selling on the online retailer’s website.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit against FBA Stores LLC in King County Superior Court, alleging violations to the state’s Consumer Protection and Business Opportunity Fraud acts.

The Braintree, Massachusetts company couldn’t be reach for comment.

The state said they targeted thousands of Washingtonians with deceptive ads promising inside information on how to make money on Amazon, and that hundreds of people eventually paid money for the “Amazon workshops.”

The state said it was a scam with bad advice and products that would cause Amazon to ban the sellers.

The Seattle-based Amazon filed a separate lawsuit against FBA’s Adam and Chris Bowser.