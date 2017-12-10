× Stage 1 burn ban expands to King County

SEATTLE — Due to sustained stagnant weather conditions and rising air pollution, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency called a stage 1 burn ban for King County. A Stage 1 burn ban had already been in effect for greater Pierce County and Snohomish County.

The ban is in effect until further notice.

Air quality continues to deteriorate across the Puget Sound region as a high-pressure system remains over Western Washington, causing cold and calm weather conditions and preventing wind from blowing away air pollution.

Q13 News Chief Meteorologist Walter Kelley says to expect these conditions to stick around for at least the next 5 days.

“The purpose of a burn ban is to reduce the amount of pollution that is creating unhealthy air usually due to excessive wood smoke,” Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said in a statement.

* Pierce County residents on the “Pierce Peninsula” (Gig Harbor Fire #5, Key Peninsula #16, Anderson Island #27) and in “South Pierce” county (Roy Fire #17, Eatonville, Ashford #23) are not included in Sunday’s burn ban. Check the Pierce County Burn Ban Area Map for more specific information.