Seahawks rookie Malik McDowell reportedly arrested outside Atlanta nightclub

Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Malik McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct outside an Atlanta-area nightclub Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

The Seahawks have not yet responded to a request for comment.

McDowell was reportedly seen by police arguing outside the SL Lounge in Chamblee, Georgia.

TMZ first reported that the argument was over $600 that McDowell believed he had paid the club, despite being told by staff members and his own friend that he hadn’t paid.

McDowell was eventually allowed back into the club but was removed and arrested by police after he began to pour bottles of liquor into a bucket. After being removed, McDowell got into a shouting match with police officers.

McDowell suffered a severe concussion in an ATV accident this summer and is not on the active Seahawks roster.

Carroll had publicly held out some hope that McDowell could play at some point this season before saying late last month that it’s likely not happening.