Seahawks lose an ugly one, falling 30-24 to Jaguars as Wagner and Wright injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We’ll never know whether the Seattle Seahawks’ starters could’ve stood up to the Jacksonville Jaguars, but one thing is certain: The second string didn’t stand a chance.

The already battered Seahawks saw linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and K.J. Wright (concussion) leave the game with injuries and almost immediately fell behind for good, falling to the Jaguars 30-24 at EverBank Field.

There was a giant silver lining, however, as the Los Angeles Rams lost to the Philadelphia Eagles a few minutes after Seahawks’ game ended. The loss by the Rams left Seattle just a game behind in the NFC West with three to play – including next year’s humongous home game against the Rams. The Seahawks control their own destiny – if they win their remaining three games, they’ll win the NFC West.

It was a dispiriting loss nonetheless, as Seahawks fans were left wondering just what the heck happened to the team that looked so commanding in a 24-10 win over the Eagles just a week before.

The Seahawks, of course, tried to work some late magic, but this week they came up short. Russell Wilson set an NFL record with his 16th and 17th fourth-quarter touchdown passes, hitting Paul Richardson for a 61-yard score and Tyler Lockett for an easy 74-yarder, but the Seahawks couldn’t manage to completely dig out of the hole they dug in the third quarter.

But it was still one of Wilson’s rockier games, as he threw three interceptions while still completing 17 of 31 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns, and rushing five times for 50 yards.

Things got ugly for Seattle almost as soon as Wagner left the game with a hamstring injury. The Seahawks were out-scored 21-10 in the third quarter, giving up big play after big play in Wagner’s absence.

Speaking of ugly: Blair Walsh missed another field goal, sending a potentially game-tying 38-yard attempt wide to end the first half.

Bright spots? Sure, there were some that weren’t named Russell Wilson. Mike Davis continued to look better than anybody else has at tailback, carrying the ball 15 times for 66 yards. Tyler Lockett caught four passes for 90 yards, while Doug Baldwin had three catches for 78 yards and Paul Richardson had three for 72.

After the Seahawks play host to the Rams, they’ll travel to play Dallas on the road before closing out the season at home against the Arizona Cardinals.