Richardson, Jefferson ejected as Seahawks’ loss devolves into melee in final minutes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday’s loss didn’t sit well with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks had two players ejected in the final minute of a 30-24 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson was ejected for throwing a punch during a melee that included defensive tackle Michael Bennett and Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette.

More pushing and shoving occurred after the next play, and defensive end Quinton Jefferson was tossed. Jefferson tried to climb into the stands after getting hit with what looked like a plastic bottle.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll also got flagged for coming onto the field. Carroll walked into Seattle’s huddle, possibly to calm his players down.

The ending did little to ruin Jacksonville’s celebration, which had a lot to do with Bortles and the league’s top-ranked defense.

Everything about the last two minutes of that game was disgraceful. From the obvious missed defensive holding call that cost the #Seahawks the game, to the cheap shots, fights, ejections and complete loss of composure, it was an unmitigated disaster. — Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) December 11, 2017

The #Seahawks need to learn how to keep their emotions in check and accept defeat with dignity. Next Sunday's game against the Rams is going to be huge. Hopefully Seattle can field a defense with all the injuries and forthcoming suspensions. — Bill Wixey (@BillWixey) December 11, 2017