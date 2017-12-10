× Rams fall to Eagles, leaving NFC West still well within the Seahawks’ grasp

The Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC East title, but lost quarterback Carson Wentz to a knee injury.

Nick Foles replaced Wentz, and the Eagles beat the Los Angeles Rams 43-35 to improve to 11-2. The Rams (9-4) are a game up on the Seahawks (8-5) in the NFC West, but the Seahawks can still win the division with a home game against L.A. next Sunday before closing out the season with games against Dallas and Arizona.

The Jacksonville Jaguars now sit atop the AFC South after beating Seattle 30-24. They moved ahead ahead of Tennessee after the Titans lost 12-7 in Arizona.

The Chargers beat Washington 30-13 to stay tied with Kansas City in the AFC West.

Denver snapped an eight-game skid by beating the New York Jets 23-0.