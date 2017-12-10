Meet Quin! #WhyNotMePets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Meet Quin! This neat companion dog loves being social with people.

Quin is a two-years-old German Shepard and is looking for a forever home. He is originally from a high kill shelter in Texas, but was transferred to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley.

He has a lot of energy and would fit best with someone who is active. Quin plays well with kids and generally with other dogs. He is very smart and alert, but still needs some training.

Quin is healthy, has already been neutered and chipped.

If you're interested in meeting or adopting Quin, you can email the Humane Society of Skagit Valley at hssvoffice@gmail.com. Or you can go to their website for more information.