2 wolves monitored by wildlife officials found shot dead

COLVILLE, Wash. — Officials say two wolves that were being monitored have been found shot dead in eastern Washington.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife discovered one of the two female wolves in Stevens County through a collar that stopped working in November.

She was found dead in an area the monitor showed was her last known location.

The animals were members of the Smackout and Dirty Shirt packs.

Conservation Northwest is also offering a $10,000 reward for any information about the poaching.

Wolves are an endangered species and federally protected in parts of Washington.

Poachers could face a state fine of up to $5,000 and $100,000 in federal fines, as well as one year in jail and prison.