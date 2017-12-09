× Sounders FC returns home Sunday afternoon

SEATTLE — The Seattle Sounders will return home on Sunday, following a tough loss in the MLS Cup at Toronto, the team announced Saturday night.

Even with an explosive performance by goalkeeper Stefan Frei (9 saves) the team never found its groove, ultimately falling to the Reds 2-0.

Despite the disappointing finish at BMO Field, there’s no question the Western Conference Champions deserve a warm welcome home.

Fans are invited out to Boeing Field (7727 Perimeter Road S.) where the team is expected to land around 3 p.m. Sunday.

Attendees are encouraged to carpool to the main terminal. A designated gathering area will be set up outside the arrivals building.